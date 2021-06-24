PHOTOS: Disney’s Contemporary Resort Gets An Incredibles Re-Theme Ahead Of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

We continue to get news about changes coming to the Walt Disney Resort ahead of the 50th Anniversary Celebration this fall. Earlier today the Disney Parks Blog released new photos of the current refurbishment happening at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The rooms are getting re-themed to the Disney Pixar hit film, the Incredibles.

Here are the four pictures released:

Disney’s Contemporary Resort re-theme ahead of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Disney’s Contemporary Resort is one of Walt Disney World’s oldest resorts, opening with the Magic Kingdom in 1971. The new theme is a blend of the Incredibles film with a ‘sleek Monorail motif.’

We like the changes in these pictures, the re-theme is subtable, but still fun. While some may bemoan the transition to more character based design in the deluxe resorts, we believe these pictures show that the design team is blending modern and sleek well with the whimsy of Disney Pixar.

Source: Disney Parks Blog

