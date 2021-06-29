Trailer Released for Disney+ Film ‘Playing With Sharks’

Today, Disney released the first trailer, new images, and a poster for the upcoming National Geographic film Playing With Sharks.

This documentary, part of National Geographic’s Sharkfest lineup, showcases the world of sharks living under the sea. The film features Valerie Taylor, who has been a longtime advocate for these often-misunderstood sea creatures. It is directed by twice Emmy®-nominated director Sally Aitken and features a mix of archival and new footage.

The film will be available to stream starting July 23 on Disney+.

“Playing with Sharks” is created and produced by Bettina Dalton, WildBear Entertainment, and written and directed by Sally Aitken. It is executive produced by Alan Erson for WildBear; Anna Godas and Oli Harbottle for TDog; and Paul Wiegard for Madman Entertainment. A WildBear Entertainment production, with principal production investment and development support from Screen Australia, it is developed and financed with the assistance of Screen NSW.

