Gabriel Iglesias Cast as Mike’s Nemesis in ‘Monsters at Work’

Today, Disney announced a new character for the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters at Work.

Read: Interview: Director Stephen Anderson Talks ‘Monsters at Work’, Upcoming Book, and More (Exclusive)

According to a Tweet from the official Disney account, Gabriel Iglesias voices a new character named Gary in the series. Described as Mike’s “arch-nemesis”, Gary seems to be a Mike Wazowski lookalike- but in blue. Check out the announcement video below.

Can you believe your eye? 👁 Mike Wazowski’s arch nemesis Gary, voiced by Gabriel Iglesias, is coming to #MonstersAtWork! The Original Series starts streaming with a two-episode premiere July 7 on #DisneyPlus. #SummerOfDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/oUV8aVut0R — Disney (@Disney) June 30, 2021

Because we can have seen the first two episodes, we can confirm that Gary does not appear until later.

Here is a snippet of our review of the series:

Monsters at Work represents an exciting future for animation, both for Disney and Pixar. As the Disney+ platform continues to grow, so does the potential for deep dives into animated properties and new ways to experience beloved characters. This makes Disney+ the perfect vehicle for this project. By allowing viewers to revisit this world over the course of several episodes, we can spend more time with the characters than we ever have before. For longtime fans of the franchise, Disney+’s Monsters at Work is a return to the Monstropolis that we know and love.

The first two episodes will be available to stream starting July 7.

Be sure to check out our exclusive interview with Monsters at Work Supervising Director Stephen Anderson by clicking here!

Related