Isabela Merced To Star In Contemporary Version Of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Titled ‘Rosaline’

According to Deadline, Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) has been cast in 20th Century’s upcoming modern and comedic take on the classic Shakespearean play Romeo & Juliet.

The film, titled Rosaline, is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle and follows “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin – and Romeo’s ex – named Rosaline. In the film, after originally trying to devise a plan to win her old boyfriend back, she eventually winds up on a path of self-discovery and tries to do everything she can to keep the star-crossed lovers from breaking up.

Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, the upcoming adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen) will play the titular character, while Merced will play Juliet.

While the idea of telling Shakespeare’s classic story from a side character’s point of view seems new, this isn’t the first time it’s been done. The iconic duo Rosencrantz and Guildenstern from Shakespeare’s Hamlet got a similar treatment in the form of a play (and later a movie starring Gary Oldman) titled Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. However, that story revolved around the duo’s various behind-the-scenes shenanigans and ultimately ended with their inevitable deaths. In Rosaline though, it appears that the character’s actions will directly impact the story.

Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes) will helm the film, while Academy Award nominees Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist) are adapting the script. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and 21 Laps will co-produce the film alongside 20th Century.

Source: Deadline

