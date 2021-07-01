Steakhouse 55 Will Not Reopen at The Disneyland Hotel

This next story hurts my heart and my tummy. As the Disneyland Hotel officially reopens tomorrow, it will be without Steakhouse 55.

The Disneyland Resort is looking at other dining options to replace the steakhouse, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Read: Disney Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Coming To Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris

Steakhouse 55, named in honor of Disneyland’s 1955 opening, officially opened on November 27th, 2006, replacing Granville’s Steak House, which opened in 1983 when the hotel was still managed by The Wrather Corporation. Granville’s Steak House was named after hotel co-owner Bonita Granville, whose name also graced one of the hotel’s three towers (now the Frontier Tower).

Steakhouse 55 was awarded four stars by the Orange County Register and a Golden Bacchus by the Southern California Restaurant Writers Association. Zagat describes the restaurant as “amazing,” “a gem,” “elegant” and “the best rib eye in town.”





Related