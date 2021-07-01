Disney Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Coming To Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris

One of the questions that Disney Parks fans will often ask is, ‘why isn’t there an attraction themed to the movie Coco?” The Disney Pixar 2017 hit has been featured in parades and temporary festivals, but it has yet to get the full attraction treatment. While today’s news is not quite there yet, it is a step in the right direction.

Disney has announced that the popular “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” will feature new scenes from the movie Coco. The scene will be anchored by the musical number “Un Poco Loco” and one of the film’s original composers, Germaine Franco, will produce a Coco score unique to “Mickey’s PhilharMagic.”

The additional scene will first debut in Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Disneyland Paris on June 17th, it will then debut later in the year at Walt Disney World as part of their 50th celebration.

Concept art depicting new ‘Coco’ show scenes being added to Mickey’s PhilharMagic this summer in Disneyland and Disneyland Paris and later this year to Walt Disney World

“Mickey’s PhilharMagic” is a musical romp that has the wildly emotional Donald Duck making his way through Disney’s most famous animated films, including Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, to name a few. The show is presented in 3D in a large theater where guests can sit back and give their sore feet a break and enjoy some air conditioning.

The show is presented on Hollywood Boulevard in the Sunset Showcase Theater at Disney California Adventure, the Discoveryland Theater at Disneyland Paris, and in Fantasyland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Fun fact, this addition will be the first time that we see characters from both Walt Disney Animation and from Disney Pixar on the screen at the same time

We are very excited for this addition and we hope that this is just the beginning of seeing more Coco representation in the parks. The Academy Award winning film is an artistic masterpiece, that fans adore, with important cultural representation.

