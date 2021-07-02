Kevin Feige Sadly Has no ‘Fantastic Four’ Update For You

In what might be the best interview I have ever watched, Ash Crossan of ET Online asked Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige some hard-hitting questions.

When asked if there is any updates on the Fantastic Four, Feige stayed tight-lipped. “We’ll see what happens with upcoming gatherings and fan events where we can release more news. I hope sometime in the near future.”

Crossan also brought up fan casts, rumors, and theories, using John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as examples. Feige teased the possibility that some online speculation (regarding the MCU as a whole) wasn’t completely false during his ET Online interview, too. “Everything we make is hopefully with the intention of exceeding expectations and fulfilling surprises, Not every rumor you read about online is true, not by a long shot, but not every one is false either. So that’s the fun.”

I highly recommend you watch the entire interview here.

Read: Vegas Releases Casting Odds For Marvel Studios’ ‘Fantastic Four’

Closing out The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day presentation back in December, Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, revealed the studio will bring one of Marvel’s most iconic families to the big screen with the release of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four! Spider-Man director Jon Watts is on board to direct.

Watts is finishing up post-production on the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film doesn’t come out until December, so I wouldn’t expect any big announcements anytime soon. Next years D23 Expo might be the time we get a major update on this and many other projects in the pipeline from Marvel Studios.

Related