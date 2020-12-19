Vegas Releases Casting Odds For Marvel Studios’ ‘Fantastic Four’

During Marvel Studios’ presentation at Disney Investor’s Day meeting last week, Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed that the Fantastic Four would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Jon Watts, who is directing the crazy Spider-Man 3 currently, is attached to direct Marvel’s first family. The big question is who will play the iconic characters. Well, Vegas betting site Bovada has released odds on which actors will play the four lead heroes, Reed Richards as Mister Fantastic, Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch, Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, and Ben Grimm aka The Thing, as well as the key villain Victor Von Doom.