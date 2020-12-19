Vegas Releases Casting Odds For Marvel Studios’ ‘Fantastic Four’

During Marvel Studios’ presentation at Disney Investor’s Day meeting last week, Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed that the Fantastic Four would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jon Watts, who is directing the crazy Spider-Man 3 currently, is attached to direct Marvel’s first family. The big question is who will play the iconic characters. Well, Vegas betting site Bovada has released odds on which actors will play the four lead heroes, Reed Richards as Mister Fantastic, Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch, Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, and Ben Grimm aka The Thing, as well as the key villain Victor Von Doom.

Odds To Play Mister Fantastic

Actor Odds John Krasinski +225 John David Washington +400 Dan Stevens +450 Deve Patel +700 Ewan McGregor +850 Glenn Howerton +900 Rahul Kohli +1000 William Jackson Harper +1000

Odds To Play The Invisible Woman

Actor Odds Emily Blunt +350 Lily James +500 Samara Weaving +500 Jessica Chastain +600 Alice Eve +700 Anna Torv +800 Dianna Agron +900 Rose McIver +900 Mackenzie Davis +1200

Odds To Play The Human Torch

Actor Odds Anthony Ramos +400 Zac Efron +400 Riz Ahmed +500 Taron Egerton +600 Dacre Montgomery +700 Ansel Elgort +800 KJ Apa +800 Liam Hemsworth +1000 Andrew Garfield +1500

Odds To Play The Thing

Actor Odds Stephen Graham +400 Dean Norris +500 Laz Alonso +550 Ricky Whittle +650 John Cena +700 Dominic Purcell +800 Jared Keeso +1200 Nathan Fillion +1400 Terry Crews +1400 Phillip Brooks +1500 Dwayne Johnson +1800

Odds To Play Doctor Doom

Actor Odds Giancarlo Esposito +350 Cillian Murphy +500 Michael Fassbender +500 Viggo Mortensen +500 Oscar Isaac +600 Christoph Waltz +700 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau +700 Wes Bentley +900

As of now, there are no further details have been on the Fantastic Four reboot. The film is expected sometime in 2023.