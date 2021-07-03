The Wrecking Crew Rumored To Make Their MCU Debut In ‘She-Hulk’

Like most other original Marvel projects in the pipeline, She-Hulk is shrouded in secrecy. Other than those running the show and some key casting announcements, very little is known about it. While there are already several others rumors swirling about what to expect, the latest one from The Cosmic Circus is especially interesting.

According to the site, the nefarious foursome known as The Wrecking Crew is set to make their MCU debut in the upcoming series.

For those unfamiliar with the characters, they started off as ordinary humans. That is, until they came into possession of an enchanted Asgardian crowbar. The crowbar granted them each superhuman strength to varying degrees. As a result they adopted the names Bulldozer, Piledriver, Thunderball, and Wrecker and became known collectively as The Wrecking Crew.

Now, as hinted above, because of their ties to Asgard, the gang has been known to frequently cross paths with Thor; so it will be interesting to see how they connect to She-Hulk and the series’ overarching story should the rumor be true. Could their powers originate from gamma radiation this time around? We’ll just have to see.

She-Hulk will follow Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters as she juggles being a lawyer and a superhero with powers similar to The Hulk.

In the comics, Walters develops superhuman strength and transforms into a milder version of The Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, her cousin. It remains to be seen whether or not the show will follow that storyline, or if it will introduce Maslany’s character post-procedure.

In addition to Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will reprise their roles as the Hulk and the Abomination respectively. The series will also star Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will serve as the series writer, while Kat Coiro will helm the entire show. It’s expected to drop on Disney+ sometime next year.

