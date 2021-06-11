RUMOR: ‘She-Hulk’ Could Introduce Skaar

For the last few weeks there have been several rumors floating around regarding the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. While just yesterday we told you that the titular character’s arch-nemesis Titania could appear in the series (played by The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil), today there seems to be another unconfirmed report circulating that says the show might also introduce Skaar. This, according to sources close to the site MCU Direct.

Now, for those who might be unfamiliar with the character, in the comics he is the son of both Bruce Banner and Caiera the Oldstrong, an alien from the planet Sakaar. Skaar was conceived during the notorious Planet Hulk storyline. As you might expect, he inherited several powers from his father, including the power to transform.

As you may recall, because Banner and the Hulk disappeared after the events of Age of Ultron, there’s a gap of time in his life that is unaccounted for, so he may have actually fallen in love with someone else to heal the wounds from his relationship with Natasha and he might have actually had a son. While it’s not entirely clear if the character will still be Banner’s biological son in the series, should he appear, it’d certainly be interesting to see how he’s incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If Banner has no recollection or knowledge of having a son that might actually be hilarious. Considering that the show is supposed to be a legal comedy I can totally see Marvel going that route. Imagine if Jennifer Walters had to take Bruce to court for child support?

Nevertheless, this is an unconfirmed report and should be taken with a grain of salt until it’s officially confirmed by Marvel or a major trade.

She-Hulk will follow Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters as she juggles being a lawyer and a superhero with powers similar to The Hulk.

In the comics, Walters develops superhuman strength and transforms into a milder version of The Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, her cousin. It remains to be seen whether or not the show will follow that storyline, or if it will introduce Maslany’s character post-procedure.

In addition to Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will reprise their roles as the Hulk and the Abomination respectively. The series will also star Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will serve as the series writer, while Kat Coiro will helm the entire show. It’s expected to drop on Disney+ sometime next year.

Source: MCU Direct

Related