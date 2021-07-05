Marvel’s Disney+ Series ‘Echo’ Working Title Reportedly “Whole Branzino”

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Marvel Studios was in early development on an Echo series. The character, who will make her MCU debut in this year’s Hawkeye series, stars Alaqua Cox. Not much is known about the series, but thanks to a new report, it looks like the studio is fast-tracking pre-production.

According to The Cosmic Circus, they have learned that the working title for Echo will be Whole Branzino. A branzino is a European bass, is a type of white fish. Native to the waters off Europe’s western and southern coasts, as well as the northern African coast, it’s quite popular in Italian cuisine.

Read: Marvel’s Disney+ Series ‘Ironheart’ Working Title Reportedly “Wise Guy”

What does this working title mean for the series? We are not quite sure but Marvel likes using working titles to hint at themes within their projects. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier working title was Tag Team (Sam and Bucky). Thor: Love and Thunder is The Big Salad (fat Thor, weight loss). So despite the fact we don’t know what Echo has to do with a European fish, time will only tell.

Echo is the superhero name of Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American character who can exactly replicate the movements of another person in battle. She first appeared alongside Daredevil in a comic strip from 1999. Cox will be the first person to play the character in live-action.

The Echo series will be written and executive produced by Etan and Emily Cohen for Disney+. Production is expected to begin in January, in the hopes of even having it drop in the second half of 2022.

