Marvel’s Disney+ Series’Ironheart’ Working Title Reportedly “Wise Guy”

Last December, during Disney’s Investor Day meeting, Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige confirmed rumors and announced that they are developing an Ironheart series. Marvel Studios’ Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as genius inventor Riri Williams who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man himself, Tony Stark.

Details on the series are being kept under wraps, so everything is all about speculation. The big speculative piece throughout social media is can they bring back Tony Stark in some capacity? If so, how? Well, thanks to The Cosmic Circus, we now know the working title for the series is Wise Guy.

Read: The Wrecking Crew Rumored To Make Their MCU Debut In ‘She-Hulk’

The question now looms, who is the “Wise Guy” referring to? We all know by now Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark died heroically in Avengers: Endgame. However, in the comics, Stark returns as an A.I. and was created by the super-genius inventor himself as a backup in case his body no longer worked, so his essence could be preserved. A device containing the A.I. Stark was shipped to Williams, a child prodigy who had caught Stark’s attention, so the A.I. could serve as a mentor to her. Stark could serve as Williams’ own J.A.R.V.I.S. or E.D.I.T.H..

Another guess would be Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes aka War Machine. Rhode’s has his own Disney+ series in the works Armor Wars. The series will see Rhodes face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands. Armor Wars and Ironheart expected to intertwine with each other so this would make a lot of sense. Stark’s best friend and right-hand man teaming up and mentoring a Stark prodigy would be a nice mix.

Ironheart is currently expected to start production in April 2022. A release date for the series has yet to be revealed.

Related