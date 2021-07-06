Alexander Cobb Reportedly Joins Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’

Marvel Studios has done a great job keeping all production details for Moon Knight under a tight lock and key. The series is currently in production in Budapest and we only know a few casting details. Well, thanks to a new casting update, we may know the latest actor to join the project.

According to an actor profile on Independent Talent, Alexander Cobb (Indian Summers) has Moon Knight listed as a part of his television acting credits. Unfortunately, there are no other details on who he is playing or how big of a role he has in the series.

If Cobb is indeed a part of the cast, he joins Oscar Isaac, who plays the titular hero, as well as Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, and Dina Shihabi.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight will follow the adventures of a former U.S Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID) name Marc Spector who becomes the avatar for the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu and a crime fighting mercenary after discovering his statue.

The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is both the series’ showrunner and lead writer, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic) will all divvy up directing duties on its six episodes.

Moon Knight will premiere sometime in 2022 on Disney+, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

