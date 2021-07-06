Megan Thee Stallion Rumored To Appear In Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

As details continue to slowly pour in about Marvel’s upcoming projects, so do rumors. The latest one comes from the YouTube channel Everything Always. In a recent video, host Michael Roman alleges that the Grammy Award-Winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will appear in She-Hulk.

While most would assume that her role would be limited to a cameo, Roman says that she might actually have a recurring role on the show.

As always, because this tidbit wasn’t reported by an official source or major trade, we urge you to take this with a grain of salt. However, as we all know, anything is possible.

She-Hulk will follow Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters as she juggles being a lawyer and a superhero with powers similar to The Hulk.

In the comics, Walters develops superhuman strength and transforms into a milder version of The Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, her cousin. It remains to be seen whether or not the show will follow that storyline, or if it will introduce Maslany’s character post-procedure.

In addition to Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will reprise their roles as the Hulk and the Abomination respectively. The series will also star Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will serve as the series writer, while Kat Coiro will helm the entire show. It’s expected to drop on Disney+ sometime next year.

