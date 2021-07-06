Robert Rodriguez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni Directed Episodes of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Lucasfilm recently wrapped filming on their upcoming The Mandalorian spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett. Now, thanks to a new interview with the star of the series, we now know who directed various episodes of the Disney+ series.

While speaking with Express.co.uk, Temura Morrison, who plays the titular character, revealed some details on the series and even shared that various directors from The Mandalorian stepped in to direct some episodes. “We’ve got some great directors onboard – Robert Rodriguez, Favreau, Bryce [Dallas Howard], Dave Filoni.” He also stated that the show isn’t just about Boba Fett. “It’s a duo thing. We’ve got Ming-Na Wen in there – she’s playing the master assassin Fennec Shan.”

According to our friend Jordan Maison over at Cinelinx, Din Djarin might be making an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. Other characters from The Mandalorian are also expected to appear. There also rumors that various fan-favorite Bounty Hunters in the Star Wars universe could also show up including Bossk, Dengar, and Cad Bane. Despite nearing the end of filming, there has been very little officially announced about this show.

The Book of Boba Fett will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian and star Morrison as the titular bounty hunter, along with Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez, who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, a thrilling installment that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy, will also produce alongside Favreau and Filoni

