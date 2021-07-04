Patty Jenkins Shares Update on ‘Rogue Squadron’

Last week, reports came out that writer Matthew Robinson (The Invention of Lying) had teamed up with director Patty Jenkins on the next theatrical Star Wars film Rogue Squadron.

Rogue Squadron is said to be an original story that will draw inspiration from various books and games. The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins confirmed Robinson’s involvement and revealed the duo are almost finished with the script. She even says they are setting up their crew with pre-production underway.

It’s going amazing. I had been on it already for six months before I even announced that, so we’re pretty deep into it. We’re finishing a script, crewing up, and it’s all going wonderful. I’m so excited about the story and excited that we’re the next chapter of Star Wars, which is such a responsibility and such an opportunity to really start some new things. It’s really exciting in that way. Patty Jenkins

She also says that she is not constrained to any of the previous Star Wars films and is free to do the story she wants to. “It’s an entirely different way of working. I’m on the phone with all of them and doing Zoom meetings with everybody involved in Star Wars all the time. I’m fairly free to do the story that we want to do, but you really need to know who’s done what, who’s doing what, where it goes and how it works, and what designs have been done before. It’s a whole other way of working that I’m getting up to speed on.”

This will be the first theatrical Star Wars release since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. The Star Wars universe is full steam ahead on Disney+ with two seasons of The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and The Clone Wars all available to stream. Lucasfilm is in various stages of production on Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett, with a third season of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka set to begin filming later this year. The studio also has theatrical movies from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Michael Waldron (Loki), JD Dillard (Sleight), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) in the works.

Rogue Squadron is currently dated for December 22, 2023.

