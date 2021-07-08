Corey Stoll Returning as Yellowjacket in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

It looks like Scott Lang will have to go toe to toe with Darren Cross once more. In the latest Still Watching Podcast from Vanity Fair, the site senior writer Joanna Robinson confirmed that Corey Stoll will return as Yellowjacket in the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It is unknown how Yellowjacket will play into the third film. The reason being in the first Ant-Man as Cross prepared to murder the innocent family simply to torment his foe and gain a victory in this fight, Lang was left with no choice but to turn off his suit’s regulator and sacrifice himself by shrinking into the Yellowjacket Suit and damaging its internal mainframe. Cross screamed in horrific pain one last time before the suit then collapsed into itself, smashing the glass in his helmet, mangling his limbs, and crushing him to subatomic size. Lang was then briefly teleported into the Quantum Realm, before finally being able to return to his normal size and reunite with his daughter.

Read: Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ Debuts New Trailer; Coming to Disney+ August 11

News of Stoll’s return was first reported on by Cinema Reviewed.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed is returning to helm the film. Details on the project are being kept under wraps, but franchise stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp), Michael Dough (Dr. Hank Pym), and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) are all expected to return to the heist-adventure film series. There have been previous rumors that the film could set up a Young Avenger film or series.

Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) wrote the script. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

Related