Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ Debuts New Trailer; Coming to Disney+ August 11

Disney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ What If…?, showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU.

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher. What If…? also features Chadwick Boseman, who was able to reprise T’Challa one last time via voice work before his sudden passing last summer.

What If… ? Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 11.

