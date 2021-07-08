Disneyland Announces Limited Time Summer Ticket Offer for California Residents

The Disneyland Band at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, stepped onstage Friday, June 18, 2021, for its first performance since the theme parks closed. It was met with cheers (and even some tears) from guests and fellow Cast Members overjoyed by the first sounds of live music at Disneyland Resort in 15 months. Following a soft launch Friday and Saturday, the band’s official return is set for Sunday, June 20, with seven sets daily. (Rachel Bennett/Disneyland Resort)

Californians can let their summer adventures begin with a bucket list of fun at the Disneyland Resort, and it starts with a new, limited-time ticket offer for California residents. Whether it’s a road trip or three summer getaway days, guests can book now and save on magical visits to explore new adventures, rediscover favorite attractions and be part of the summer excitement at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. In addition, special vacation values are available now at Disney-themed on-site hotels.

Limited-time ticket offer for California residents

For a limited time, California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $83 per person, per day with this special ticket offer. These three-day, one-park per day tickets start at $249 and eligible guests may purchase a park hopper option for an additional $55. The limited-time tickets are available for purchase starting July 6, 2021, and California residents may redeem their tickets on any three separate days through September 30, 2021, subject to park reservation availability.* These special tickets may be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent, or by calling call (866) 572-7321. Valid admission and park reservation for the same park on same date are required for park entry.

Magic is here this summer at the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland : Wishes come true when visiting classic attractions and all-new experiences. At Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, new magic enhances this timeless tale with dazzling new scenes and a “happily ever after.”Adventures await at another classic, the Jungle Cruise, with new scenes and more humor coming to the river July 16, 2021. At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests are transported to a galaxy far, far away at the Black Spire Outpost, where they may find themselves in the middle of a climactic battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance on the epic attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.** Entertainment has returned with the Disneyland Band marching down Main Street, U.S.A., and the nights are lighting up with Mickey’s Mix Magic, a high-energy, family-fun dance party and state-of-the-art projection show that goes sky high with fireworks celebrating Mickey Mouse.

Disney California Adventure: Exciting adventures are at every turn, starting with the addition of Avengers Campus, an all-new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Super Heroes. Guests can put their web-slinging skills to the test at WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure** and have heroic encounters in the land with Black Panther and the Dora Milaje, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain Marvel and more. Just steps away, Cars Land, Pixar Pier, Hollywood Land, Buena Vista Street, Grizzly Peak and the Pacific Wharf offer fun, unique Disney experiences for all ages.

Exciting adventures are at every turn, starting with the addition of Avengers Campus, an all-new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Super Heroes. Guests can put their web-slinging skills to the test at WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure** and have heroic encounters in the land with Black Panther and the Dora Milaje, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain Marvel and more. Just steps away, Cars Land, Pixar Pier, Hollywood Land, Buena Vista Street, Grizzly Peak and the Pacific Wharf offer fun, unique Disney experiences for all ages. Tasty, tantalizing dining options: Disneyland Resort snacks and dishes are a food-lover’s fairytale wishes coming true. Park favorites such as the DOLE Whip®, corn dogs and churros are fun treats offered alongside memorable dining experiences that include the Monte Cristo sandwich and Hurricane cocktails at Blue Bayou, lobster nachos, specialty drinks and new brunch selections at Lamplight Lounge,*** skillet brisket mac & cheese at River Belle Terrace and Mediterranean-California fare at Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining. The parks offer a multitude of food and drink options, from uniquely themed candy apples and specials like Walt’s Chili to the always-popular fried chicken at Plaza Inn.

Disneyland Park guests in Anaheim California will be delighted to discover a brightened version of the King Arthur Carousel, sparkling with 14k gold leaf accents, vibrant details and bold colors – each steed and hand painted using more than 30 colors. Beloved since Disneyland Park’s opening day in 1955, King Arthur Carrousel is the whirling center of Fantasyland, a regal throwback to the days of knights jousting and ladies fair. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

At many locations around the resort, the mobile order service on the official Disneyland app is the primary way to order food and drinks. Dining reservations are recommended for table-service restaurants. Other convenient features include the ability to view menus with QR codes, join a mobile check-in walk up list (subject to availability) for dining or mobile check-in for dining reservations, all through the Disneyland app.

Easy-to-use digital tools on the Disneyland app: To make the most of a visit to the Disneyland Resort, guests may download the latest version of the official Disneyland app**** to have useful information at their fingertips, including attraction wait times, maps, entertainment guides and other special features such as mobile ordering food and beverages, making restaurant reservations, joining the virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or WEB SLINGERS: Spider-Man Adventure,** capturing photos from the day via the purchase of the Disney PhotoPass+ One Day package ϯ and utilizing merchandise mobile checkout at select Disneyland Resort shops.

Eat, shop and explore in Downtown Disney District: The scenic gateway to the two theme parks and three hotels. Downtown Disney District is a vibrant one-of-a-kind Disney experience that immerses guests day and night in an exciting mix of family-friendly activities. Innovative stops include the World of Disney, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, Ballast Point Brewing Co., Salt & Straw scoop shop, The LEGO Store, Sugarboo & Co. boutique, Splitsville Luxury Lanes, Star Wars™ Trading Post and Naples Ristorante e Bar to name a few.

Save up to 25 percent on select stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Guests can stay and play a little longer in the heart of the magic by taking advantage of special savings with room offers at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Hotel guests can save up to 25 percent off select rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and up to 20 percent at the Disneyland Hotel, July 5-October 2, 2021. ϯϯ

The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort offer convenient access to both parks, with benefits and magical touches as only Disney can do. Whether it’s the enchanting nostalgia and mid-century modern design of the Disneyland Hotel, relishing the seaside whimsy and beach boardwalk theme of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel or appreciating the Craftsman-style elegance at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, staying at any of the resort hotels provides the unmatched Disney experience from arrival to departure.

*Offer valid only for California residents within ZIP codes 90000-96199 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission. Tickets expire 9/30/2021 and are limited in availability. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to five tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Ticket may not be upgraded. Offer subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

