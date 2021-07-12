Simon Callow to Have a Key Role in Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ Series

Acclaimed British stage and screen actor Simon Callow (The Witcher) has joined the cast of Hawkeye, The Cosmic Circus has learned. According to the site, Callow joined the Marvel Studios Disney+ project earlier this year and has a key role early in the series. As of now, details on who he is playing is being kept under wraps. However, the site states he does have ties to Jack Duquesne, played by Tony Dalton.

Read: Karen Gillan Praises ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Script, Says She Cried Reading It

The series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and if you stuck around for the post-credit scene is also tied to Black Widow. Jeremy Renner returns as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, and will teach a new archer, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee), what it means to be “Hawkeye”. Rounding out the cast of the Marvel Studios’ series are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and newcomer Alaqua Cox who will star as Maya Lopez, who is also set to get her own Disney+ series, Echo.

Not much is known on the series but reports earlier this year revealed that Clint’s brother, Barney Barton aka Trickshot, and the New York crime organization Tracksuit Mafia, would make appearances. There are previous reports stating that villain Madame Masque will be a supporting character.

Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

The series is expected to drop on Disney+ later this year.

Related