Karen Gillan Praises ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Script, Says She Cried Reading It

The third Guardians of the Galaxy film may feel like it’s lightyears away, but production is right around the corner. While Chris Pratt recently confirmed that the film would likely begin filming this fall, another cast member has now come forward teasing what fans should expect from the script.

In an interview with Collider promoting her new film Gunpowder Milkshake, Karen Gillan (who plays Nebula in the MCU) called the script James Gunn’s “strongest work yet.”

“I read [it] with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis…We both cried and laughed, but there were full tears,” she continued.

This isn’t the first time, the actress praised Gunn’s writing though. In a previous, separate interview with the site she noted how “invested” he was in the characters. In regards to her character she said, “I think a lot of the reason that Nebula is the way she is is because of [him]. He’s the sort of creator of her and I think he really connected with the character personally. I remember when we would do scenes between me and Gamora, he’d be like crying in the rehearsals.”

For the longest time, following the first film’s release Gunn had teased that Guardians would have a long and hard journey ahead of them. While they have already had their fair share of heartbreak, it seems like it’s far from over for everyone’s favorite galactic misfits.

Now, although it’s unclear just how big of a role they’ll play, the current iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear again onscreen in next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Shortly after, they’ll star in their very own holiday special for Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will blast off into theaters on May 5, 2023.

