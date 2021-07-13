Newcomer Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh Star in Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Trailer

9 seconds ago Skyler Shuler

Check out the new trailer and poster showcasing the upcoming all-new original feature film Turning Red from Pixar Animation Studios’ director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar® for her 2018 short film, Bao.

Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh (The Chair, Killing Eve) voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager.

Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red releases March 11, 2022.

Via Pixar
