Deadpool in The MCU? Well, Kind of

The big question on Marvel fan’s minds is when will Deadpool join the MCU? A third Deadpool film is in the works with Bob’s Burgers scribes Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux. Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has already confirmed the film will take place in the MCU, “Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.” Well, thanks to some new marketing material for Ryan Reynold’s upcoming film, Free Guy, he might have already made his first appearance. Well, kind of.

In a new promotional video for the 20th Century Studios film, Deadpool is joined by Taika Waititi’s Korg, as they do a trailer reaction for Free Guy, which Waititi also stars. With Deadpool operating his own video channel that reacts to movie trailers in the clip, the comic book character sits with Korg as the pair crack jokes about the film’s preview, including numerous digs at Reynolds.

The four-and-a-half minute-long teaser trailer is made possible now that Disney, which owns Marvel, also claims ownership of 20th Century Studios, previously 20th Century Fox, home of Deadpool and Free Guy.

In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Lil Rel Howery (Uncle Drew), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Some of the video gaming world’s most influential figures drop in for cameos in “Free Guy,” including: Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott, Seán William “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and Daniel “DanTDM” Middleton.

Free Guy hits theaters on August 13, 2021.

