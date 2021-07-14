Deleted Scene Released for ‘Monsters at Work’

The third episode for Monsters at Work was released to Disney+ today, and along with it a deleted scene from the series.

Read: ‘Loki’ Episode Six Review: Damn.

This brand-new deleted scene would have appeared in the first episode of Monsters at Work, which premiered last week. In the scene, which runs about a minute long, we see Tylor Tuskmon as he graduates from Monsters University with top honors. The full scene can be watched below.

Here is a snippet from our review of the series:

Monsters at Work represents an exciting future for animation, both for Disney and Pixar. As the Disney+ platform continues to grow, so does the potential for deep dives into animated properties and new ways to experience beloved characters. This makes Disney+ the perfect vehicle for this project. By allowing viewers to revisit this world over the course of several episodes, we can spend more time with the characters than we ever have before. For longtime fans of the franchise, Disney+’s Monsters at Work is a return to the Monstropolis that we know and love.

The series features the return of beloved characters like Mike and Sully as well as introducing several new members of Monsters Inc. The new characters include Cutter, Val, Fritz, Duncan, and Tylor. These characters are voiced by Alanna Ubach, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, and Ben Feldman, respectively. Mindy Kaling replaced the previously announced Kelly Marie Tran for the role of Val. Returning cast members from Monsters, Inc. include John Goodman and Billy Crystal as Sulley and Mike, John Ratzenberger as Yeti, Jennifer Tilly as Celia, and Bob Peterson as Roz. Last month, it was announced that Gabriel Iglesias had joined the cast as Mike’s nemesis, Gary. The first three episodes are now available.

Be sure to check out our exclusive interview with Monsters at Work Supervising Director Stephen Anderson by clicking here!

Related