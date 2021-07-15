ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates For Several Of Its Series

Even though Summer is far from over, ABC has already unveiled its Primetime TV line-up for the fall.

While the block consists of mostly returning TV shows, there are some freshman series dropping that have the potential to become new classics including the remake of The Wonder Years and the new musical series Queens.

Once again – and contrary to popular belief – Grey’s Anatomy will return for yet another season. So will reality “competitions” such as Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelorette.

This year’s DWTS will be particularly special because it’s entering its 30th season. It’ll begin September 30.

The latter is particularly noteworthy though because this year will mark the first time ever that two seasons of The Bachelorette will air back to back. The show’s upcoming 18th season will feature previous Bachelor Matt James’ runner-up Michelle Young in the lead. It’ll pick up immediately after franchise spin-off Bachelor in Paradise ends and begin airing on October 19th.

You can view the entire network’s slate below:

Monday, Sep. 20

Dancing with the Stars — 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sep. 22

The Goldbergs — 8:00 p.m.

The Wonder Years — 8:30 p.m.

The Conners — 9:00 p.m.

Home Economics — 9:31 p.m.

A Million Little Things — 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 26

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — 8:00 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — 9:00 p.m.

The Rookie — 10:00 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 27

The Good Doctor — 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 30

Station 19 — 8:00 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy — 9:00 p.m.

Big Sky — 10:01 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

America’s Funniest Home Videos — 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Shark Tank — 8:00 p.m.

20/20 — 9:01 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

The Bachelorette — 8:00 p.m.

Queens — 10:01 p.m.

Source: People.com

Related