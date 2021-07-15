‘Black Widow’ Crosses $200 Million at The Worldwide Box Office; $100 Million Domestically

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow is continuing to show signs of life at the global box office despite the film being available on Disney+ with Premier Access. The film crossed $100.6 million at the domestic box office, making it the fastest film to do so since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Additionally, the film has crossed $100.7 million globally, bringing its worldwide total to $201.3 million through yesterday.

Black Widow becomes the fourth film to gross $100 million in over sixteen months. The other films to hit that pandemic era milestone are A Quiet Place Part II ($150.9 million), F9 ($141.9 million), and Godzilla vs. Kong ($100.6 million).

After posting a near $40 million opening day (including Thursday previews), many in the industry believed that Black Widow could reach $90 million. Disney is typically very conservative on their box office projections, however, they knew with the Disney+ Premier day-and-date theatrical factor, that Black Widow‘s fate would be closer to the $80 million range. Disney announced that the film had a $60 million opening on Premier Access. Additionally, Samba TV measured that 1.1 million U.S. terrestrial TV households tuned into Black Widow which translates into an estimated near $33 million. If you factor in Premier Access the film is closing on a $300 million total.

Black Widow is expected to repeat its No. 1 position at the box office this weekend with an estimated $24 million -$28 million second-week take.

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Joining Johansson in the new feature film are Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

