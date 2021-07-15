Disney Receives Most Emmy Nominations | Beats Warner Media, Netflix, and NBCUniversal

The Walt Disney Company is the big winner for this year’s Emmy Award Nominations. Disney tied for the most nominated show with the Disney+ smash hit The Mandalorian, which tied with The Crown, each getting 24 nominations. Disney also holds the runner up spot with their Marvel studios hit WandaVision. But, it’s the total nominations for all of Disney’s projects that truly makes the Mouse House the big winner this year. The Walt Disney Company’s programs earned the company 146 nominations this year, the most of any other media giants in the industry.

Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ was this year’s most nominated show

This year’s Emmy nominations included a number of huge hits from Disney’s flagship streaming service Disney+. Shows like WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hamilton, all scored numerous nominations. The tally for Disney+ totaled 71 nominations, however, this is not the end of the story for the Walt Disney Company, as they own a number of different streaming services, broadcast networks, and cable channels.

The Disney controlled Hulu earned 25 nominations, ABC earned 23, and the FX network received 16. These nominations include nods for popular shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, black-ish, Pen15, and Pose.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has reorganized The Walt Disney Company to focus much of its energy and money on their ‘Direct to Consumer’ division, which supports Disney+, HULU, and ESPN+

The total nominations for all of the networks and streaming services owned by Disney totals 146 nominations. The most nominations from any other media company. Warner Media came in second with 138 nominations from HBO, TBS, and CNN. Netflix falls from first to third this year with 129 nominations.

This is a huge accomplishment for the Walt Disney Company and something that should continue in the coming years as the studios under the Disney umbrella are just starting to ramp up. Looking forward to all of the upcoming projects from the Mouse House.

The Emmy Awards will be presented on CBS Sunday September 19th.

