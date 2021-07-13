Disney+ Hit Series ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Earn Emmy 2021 Nominations; Hulu, ABC, and FX Earn Noms

The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced and The Walt Disney Company had quite a few nominations from their various streaming television outlets.

Read: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Potentially Coming To Disney+ In Spring Of 2022

Disney+ saw nominations for their hit series WandaVision and season two of The Mandalorian. Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, and Giancarlo Esposito all earned a nomination for acting. Matt Shakman earned a directing nom, while Hamilton saw multiple nominations. Hulu, ABC, and FX also earned various nominations for their respected series including Pen15, The Handmaids Tale, Shrill, and Black-ish.

Check out the nominations below:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian – Disney+

Lovecraft Country

Pose – FX

The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish – ABC

Cobra Kai

Pen15 – Hulu

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter – Pose

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale

O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant – Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks

Allison Janney, Mom

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision – Disney+

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diigs – Hamilton

Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mckenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The full list of nominations including the directing, writing, and tech categories can be found here. The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 19, 2021 with Cedric the Entertainer hosting.

Related