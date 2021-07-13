Disney+ Hit Series ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Earn Emmy 2021 Nominations; Hulu, ABC, and FX Earn Noms
The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced and The Walt Disney Company had quite a few nominations from their various streaming television outlets.
Disney+ saw nominations for their hit series WandaVision and season two of The Mandalorian. Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, and Giancarlo Esposito all earned a nomination for acting. Matt Shakman earned a directing nom, while Hamilton saw multiple nominations. Hulu, ABC, and FX also earned various nominations for their respected series including Pen15, The Handmaids Tale, Shrill, and Black-ish.
Check out the nominations below:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Mandalorian – Disney+
Lovecraft Country
Pose – FX
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish – ABC
Cobra Kai
Pen15 – Hulu
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Billy Porter – Pose
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Mj Rodriguez – Pose
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant – Shrill
Jean Smart, Hacks
Allison Janney, Mom
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Outstanding Limited Series
Mare of Easttown
I May Destroy You
WandaVision – Disney+
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diigs – Hamilton
Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
Mckenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live – ABC
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The full list of nominations including the directing, writing, and tech categories can be found here. The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 19, 2021 with Cedric the Entertainer hosting.