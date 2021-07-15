‘Willow’ Series At Disney+ Gets New Director…Again

Willow, the long-awaited Disney+ series based on the 1988 fantasy film of the same name, has lost yet another director according to Deadline.

After first losing director Jon M. Chu (In the Heights) in January Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***king World), who swiftly signed on afterwards, has now also left the series.

Though he initially referred to the project as a “dream come true,” Entwistle was forced to leave the show due to scheduling conflicts with another project he’s spearheading over at Apple TV+.

Despite his sudden departure, the outlet reports that Entwistle’s vacancy from the role had a minimal impact on production. Producer Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander) ultimately stepped in to direct the series’ first two episodes. Woolfenden was initially expected to direct some episodes, so his willingness to take on Entwistle’s episodes isn’t much of a surprise.

The series is still on track to be released on Disney+ next year.

While plot details are currently under wraps, the series is expected to see Warwick Davis reprise his role as the titular character from the classic film. Also set to star is Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Amer Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, and Ron Howard will executive produce the series.

Lucasfilm has not commented on the matter.

Source: Deadline

