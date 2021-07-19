20th Century’s ‘Rosaline’ Adds Sean Teale

The cast of 20th Century Studios’ contemporary take on Romeo and Juliet Rosaline continues to grow as today Deadline reports Sean Teale (The Gifted) has joined the project.

He joins the previously announced Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), and Kyle Allen (Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story).

The site reports that Teale will play a character by the name of Dario, a soldier who initially dislikes the titular character, but slowly starts to fall for her.

Based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, the film follows “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin – and Romeo’s ex – named Rosaline (Dever). In the film, after originally trying to devise a plan to win her old boyfriend back, she eventually winds up on a path of self-discovery and tries to do everything she can to keep the star-crossed lovers from breaking up.

Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes) will helm the film, while Academy Award nominees Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist) are adapting the script. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and 21 Laps will co-produce the film alongside 20th Century.

