President Joe Biden to Join ‘Hall of Presidents’ Attraction in Walt Disney World in August

Since Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Walt Disney World guests have speculated on when we would see an audio-animatronic of the President join the attraction. Today, Disney Park Blogs confirmed its reopening, along with addressing the fate of the Trump Audio-Animatronic.

Since January of this year, the attraction has been closed for a refurbishment and update to reflect the inauguration of President Biden. As part of today’s announcement, it was confirmed that Biden has recorded his presidential oath of office within the walls of the White House specifically for the attraction. This makes Biden the fifth President to provide his own voice to the attraction, following Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump. In addition, Walt Disney Imagineering has been hard at work in creating an authentic Audio-Animatronic of the President to join the 44 previous Presidents of years past, which can be seen below.

Audio-Animatronic of Joseph R. Biden, property of Disney

Disney has also confirmed that former President Donald Trump will join the previous Presidents on the stage, following in the tradition of several before him. This is sure to disappoint some, including those that have voiced their opinions on the matter in the past. Ultimately, however, the decision made by Disney is unsuprising. Rumors that Lin-Manuel Miranda and Weird Al Yankovic were contributing to a new version of the attraction were not addressed in this update.

The Hall of Presidents originally opened with Walt Disney World in 1971. Taking its inspiration from Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, it features our former leaders discussing the founding of our nation and utilizes the latest Audio-Animatronic technology. It received a major overhaul in 1993 following Clinton’s inauguration and has been updated regularly with each administration.

