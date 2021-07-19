Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’ Adds Hong Chau

According to Deadline, Academy Award nominee Hong Chau (Watchmen) is the latest addition to Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming psychological thriller The Menu.

She joins the previously announced Anya Tayloy-Joy and Ralph Fiennes.

Set in the culinary world, the film will reportedly center on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island to test out a menu prepared by an acclaimed and eccentric chef. There’s no word on who any of the actors will play; nevertheless, the film still sounds appetizing.

The film will directed by Mark Mylod, who is also the brains behind HBO’s smash-hit series Succession. Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Sick) will produce the film.

While most mainstream audiences might recognize Chau from her work on HBO and Damon Lindelof’s remix to Watchmen, she first rose to prominence after appearing Alexander Payne’s Downsizing, which she received an Oscar nomination for. Interesting enough, Payne was originally supposed to direct the film before dropping out and being replaced my Mylod in May.

Source: Deadline

Related