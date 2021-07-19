Searchlight’s ‘The Menu’ Adds Hong Chau

11 mins ago Dempsey Pillot

According to Deadline, Academy Award nominee Hong Chau (Watchmen) is the latest addition to Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming psychological thriller The Menu.

She joins the previously announced Anya Tayloy-Joy and Ralph Fiennes.

Set in the culinary world, the film will reportedly center on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island to test out a menu prepared by an acclaimed and eccentric chef. There’s no word on who any of the actors will play; nevertheless, the film still sounds appetizing.

The film will directed by Mark Mylod, who is also the brains behind HBO’s smash-hit series Succession. Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Sick) will produce the film.

While most mainstream audiences might recognize Chau from her work on HBO and Damon Lindelof’s remix to Watchmen, she first rose to prominence after appearing Alexander Payne’s Downsizing, which she received an Oscar nomination for. Interesting enough, Payne was originally supposed to direct the film before dropping out and being replaced my Mylod in May.

Source: Deadline

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

20th Century’s ‘Rosaline’ Adds Sean Teale

3 hours ago Dempsey Pillot

Kyle Allen Join 20th Century Studios Revisionist ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Film Opposite Kaitlyn Dever and Isabela Merced

4 days ago Skyler Shuler

Disney Receives Most Emmy Nominations | Beats Warner Media, Netflix, and NBCUniversal

4 days ago Sean Nyberg

Deadpool in The MCU? Well, Kind of

5 days ago Skyler Shuler

20th Century Studios Debuts a Special Look at ‘The King’s Man’

2 weeks ago Skyler Shuler

‘Summer of Soul’ Review: Music Always Prevails

2 weeks ago Maxance Vincent

Leave a Reply