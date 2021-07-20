Jordan Fisher to Guest Star in Episode of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Another musical theatre favorite will be joining Derek Hough and Andrew Barth Feldman in the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Disney has officially confirmed that Jordan Fisher, musical theatre star of stage and screen, will be guest-starring in this week’s episode of the fan-favorite Disney+ series. Fisher will be playing a character named Jamie Porter, who is both a music producer and the older brother of Gina, played by Sofia Wylie. Fisher previously worked with Disney in ABC’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager and on Disney Channel in Liv and Maddie and DCOMs Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2. He went on to play John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway, in addition to playing the lead role in Dear Evan Hanson.

The episode is called “Showtime” and will debut Friday, July 23 on Disney+. It follows the cast of Beauty and the Beast on their opening night in which a Menkies judge comes to watch the show. A sneak peek can be viewed below.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, features a cast consisting of superstar Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriquez, Joe Serafina, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

