‘Behind the Attraction’ Review: A Fun, Occasionally Frustrating Look At Your Disney Parks Favorites

One of the marquee titles when Disney+ launched was The Imagineering Story, Leslie

Iwerks’ thoughtful, expertly crafted look at Walt Disney Imagineering, the secretive

operation started by Walt Disney in the lead-up to Disneyland that is still responsible for

all your favorite Disney theme parks, shows, attractions, cruise ships, and tiki bars.

Now, almost two years later, Behind the Attraction is debuting on the same direct-to-

consumer streaming service. And this one takes a much different approach. Instead of

the stately elegance of a prestige documentary series, Behind the Attraction is more

raucous and smart ass-y, each episode focusing on a single Disney attraction (or series

of attractions) that occasionally gets mired in the sticky demands of corporate synergy

and its own occasionally grating stylistic tics. Also, most damnably, the entire series will

be available from day one. Instead of the slow, steady drip of The Imagineering Story,

this is an antic sugar rush, all at once. Make sure you have your insulin shot ready.

Behind the Attraction was put together by director Brian Volk-Weiss, who started as a

manager for comedians like Dane Cook and who slowly amassed a startling media

empire. If you’re unfamiliar with his work in the comedy sphere, which is admittedly

vast and impressive (connection to Dane Cook aside), you’ll probably know him from his

more recent directing work for Netflix, on the series The Toys That Made Us and, later,

The Movies That Made Us. (There are more installments of The Movies That Made Us

set to debut later in July, making this a flagship month for Brian Volk-Weiss heads

everywhere.) And if you’ve seen any of these earlier series, you know exactly what you’ll

be getting in Behind the Attraction: quick cuts, snippets of vintage footage or archival

press materials, a generally jokey tone, and lots and lots of awkward footage of interview

subjects before they know they’re being filmed or while pausing between answers. Volk-

Weiss might have matured as an artist beyond when he was encouraging Dane Cook to

tell the joke about the Burger King drive-thru, but he still thinks someone making a

mildly funny face is pure comedy gold. (It should also be noted that Dwayne Johnson,

who stars in Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, produced the series and appears

in the Jungle Cruise episode.)



The initial batch of subjects isn’t a huge surprise – the first ten episodes cover stalwarts

like Star Tours, Tower of Terror, Space Mountain and The Castles. Hot-button,

potentially problematic subjects like Space Mountain are steered clear of entirely, while

the Hall of Presidents is presented more patriotically, instead of the lighting rod of

controversy it’s become in recent years. (And, mercifully, we don’t get any footage of

Donald Trump recording his lines for the attraction, partially because that entire

process was a prolonged battle that Disney probably isn’t ready to talk about yet.) And

while it occasionally has the rough-around-the-edges feeling of an unsanctioned

YouTube video, Behind the Attraction is very much an approved Disney product –

current Imagineers sit in front of a stage-dressed “lab” littered with Disney Parks

miscellanea; ex-Imagineers that aren’t particularly well regarded by the current

leadership aren’t heard from at all (which makes the exclusion of amiable figures like

Mark Eades, so important to the development of Star Tours, all the more jarring); and

more off-color aspects of the attractions they are detailing are deleted altogether (there

is no mention, for instance, of guests’ proclivity to dump the ashes of loved ones along

the track of the Haunted Mansion, for instance).

While it gives off the impression of being a hairier, more frantic alternative to The

Imagineering Story, it is just as corporately controlled and monitored, occasionally to

the detriment of the storytelling, like when the finale for the Star Tours episode devolves

into a hyper-detailed commercial for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Or when a mention of

the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy attraction is shoehorned into the Tower of

Terror episode, or the Star Wars hotel is giving an explicit shoutout towards the end of

the Disneyland Hotel installment. (There’s also weird mention of Trader Sam, a

character that has been all but completely removed from the Jungle Cruise.) Yes, the

idea is obviously to encourage attendance to the theme parks and to add a level of

appreciation to the attractions we already hold so dear. But the episodes themselves

accomplish that without the forced tie-ins. Let the wonder live.



But this isn’t to say that Behind the Attraction is all bad. Far from it. The snappy pace is

definitely fun to watch and Paget Brewster’s almost nonstop narration is committed and

energetic. (Disney fans will most recently remember Brewster as the voice of Della Duck

on the brilliant 2017 DuckTales reboot.) And there’s a sneakiness to the episodes too.

Rarely is the entire episode about the thing it’s reporting to be. The it’s a small world

episode, for instance, goes into a wonderful examination of Walt Disney’s involvement

in the 1964-65 World’s Fair and the Disneyland Hotel story is an oddly touching tribute

to the contributions of Jack Wrather and his friendship with Walt, and the Haunted

Mansion explores the creative push-and-pull within Walt Disney Imagineering between

those that wanted the tone of the mansion to be lighter and those that were pushing for

a spookier feel (ultimately both won out and that’s what makes the attraction so special).

There is a real depth of knowledge, if you can get past the goofiness, and while the

complete history of each attraction isn’t totally explored (there was no reference to the

plan to move the Hall of Presidents to the Disney’s America park in Virginia), it is a

wonderful overview, with tons of charming interviews and old footage that will make

you go “aww.”



It’ll be interesting to see if there is any pushback from the fan community. I’ve already

spoken to a fellow Disney nut who felt that the sarcastic tone bordered on being

disrespectful. And it’s true – there is certainly a lot more emotional investment in an

attraction that you visited with your family as a kid (or still do today) than, say, a

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure. But I would argue that the tone isn’t

“wrong,” per say, but it is “a lot.” Watching the first season’s episodes back-to-back can

be overwhelming, especially when some of the stories are repeated in later episodes

(some of the World’s Fair material is recycled for the Hall of Presidents episode). A

more prudent move would have been to have these episodes released weekly, so that you

can take your swig of Mountain Dew and have a few days to recover. This format is

incredibly malleable – not only could there be future episodes about other favorite

attractions (Pirates of the Caribbean, Enchanted Tiki Room, etc.) but there could be

episodes about extinct attractions, never built attractions, etc. – and the hope would be

that if there are more installments, Disney+ pace them accordingly. Behind the

Attraction is much better enjoyed as a single-day ticket and not a park hopper.

Grade: B+

