Josh Segarra Joins The Cast Of Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

Deadline is reporting that Josh Segarra (Arrow, Trainwreck) has joined the cast of She-Hulk.

There’s no word on who Segarra will be playing.

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) stars as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, who in the comics is Bruce Banner’s cousin, and becomes She-Hulk after Bruce provided her with blood in order to save her life. It’s still unknown of the Disney+ series will remain faithful to this origin story, as the studio is keeping the project details under wraps.

Also set to star is Space Force actress, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Jon Bass (Baywatch) with Mark Ruffalo, and Tim Roth returning to the Hulk franchise as Bruce Banner aka the Hulk and Emil Blonsky/Abomination respectively. Previous reports have come out stating Thunderbolt Ross could be making an appearance in the series and will be the debut of Ross’s alter-ego the Red Hulk. Also, reports surfaced that Liv Tyler would be reprising her role as Betty Ross, the daughter of Thunderbolt.

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) has penned the script while Kat Coiro will serve as the series’ director. The series is expected sometime in 2022.

