Michaela Coel Joins Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Marvel Studios is hard at work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The project is currently filming at Trilth Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, and the film is continuing to add talent to its already stacked cast.

According to Variety, Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) has joined the sequel in an unknown role. Marvel Studios has yet to comment on Coel’s involvement.



The actress had a small role in Arian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. However, she is best known for her breakout role in the critically-acclaimed HBO Max series, I May Destroy You, for which she’s received four nominations in this year’s Primetime Emmy race as a writer, director, producer and star.

We can already see the internet hoping the actress is playing fan favorite X-Men member Storm. The character in the comics actually marries Black Panther and have a superhero son, Azari. Our best guess is she is playing Ohyaku, who in the comics works for a secretive organization that scavenges an area after a superhero battle in hopes of obtaining any weapons, tools, or instruments. She is currently the main villain to Shuri’s Black Panther in the comics.

Ryan Coogler returns to direct the feature with the core cast from the film also returning, this includes Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, and Daniel Kaluuya. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta also joins the sequel, his role is being kept under wraps, but rumors are he is playing Namor.

The studio has not revealed its plans on how it plans to proceed without the late Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away last Summer, after a long secretive battle with cancer. Although, the studio has indicated that it will not use any CGI to include the late star in the film, nor will they recast the role.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

