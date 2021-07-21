Rumor: Lashana Lynch to Return For ‘The Marvels’

If a new IMDBPro listing is to be believed, we may see the return of Maria Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

The update was first pointed out by The Cosmic Circus, the listing shows Thom Jones added to the production as a dialect coach for Lashana Lynch, who played Rambeau in the first film. Jones was Lynch’s dialect coach for Captain Marvel, as well as Ben Mendelsohn’s. Both actors are British, so it is entirety possible Jones was added to help fine toon Lynch’s American accent.

Now, it should be noted, IMDB/IMDBPro is far from an official confirmation, but with the introduction of the multiverse in Loki, the possibilities of what you can do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are endless. Maria Rambeau could appear as a variant, it’s also possible we get flashbacks featuring her and Carol Danvers. In WandaVision, we learned that Maria Rambeau had passed away sometime during the events of “the snap” between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, it is possible we could see flashbacks tie-in before those events.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will see the return of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers. She will be joined by Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau, who was introduced in this year’s WandaVision, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan (who is set to be introduced in the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel later this year.). They will also be joined by Zawe Ashton in unknown villainous role, and Seo Jun Park, also in an unknown role. Production is currently underway.

The film will be directed by The Candyman’s Nia DaCosta. Megan McDonnell, wrote the script, hot after her success on WandaVision. Details on the project are being kept under wraps.

The film will hit theaters November 11, 2022.

