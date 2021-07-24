First Reactions For ‘Jungle Cruise’ Are Here

Disney’s newest movie based on an iconic Disney attraction, Jungle Cruise, had its premiere fittingly at the Disneyland Resort. The event was filled with many executives and stars from various Disney projects. Many members of the press were also in attendance and the first reactions have hit social media.

Take a look at some of those reactions below:

Rich and stunning, #JungleCruise is everything the Pirates… sequels wanted to be. Shades of Temple of Doom shine through in a slick romp that is darker and more complex than you might expect. Johnson and Blunt are engaging pairing and never overdo it. Jack Whitehouse shines! pic.twitter.com/t0y9oKJDgG — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 25, 2021





#JungleCruise is everything that a lover of the theme park ride could hope for! Love the nods to the ride. #EmilyBlunt and #DwayneJohnson are a delightful duo. The villains are entertaining. The action is https://t.co/U7pOqPCU1w much fun, all around!@JungleCruise @TheRock pic.twitter.com/EpWzFJPyVE — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) July 25, 2021



Jungle Cruise completely blew me away! The chemistry between Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson makes this film a COMPLETE BLAST! It is a PUN-FILLED adventure that captures the heart of the ride, but gives viewers an incredible story that will take them by surprise!



#JungleCruise pic.twitter.com/IrJTfL3y2M — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) July 25, 2021



Disney’s #JungleCruise is a lot of fun – a big, fantastical adventure that feels similar in tone to the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN movies & is packed with surprises. Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt are great together, but Jesse Plemons is a riot. Tons of nods to the ride it’s based on pic.twitter.com/tuQpWCEgFT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 25, 2021



I watched #JungleCruise today. @TheRock's been saying for two years that it's inspired by Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone, and African Queen, and that's exactly the way it plays. It's super fun, with lots of heart, and after the first 10 minutes you'll be locked in. More plz. pic.twitter.com/HXczcwOieA — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 25, 2021



After watching #junglecruise now understand why @TheRock wanted Jaume Collet-Serra to direct #BlackAdam. ‘Jungle Cruise’ is such a fun adventure that works for all ages. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have fantastic chemistry & it’s loaded with nods to ride. Thumbs way up. pic.twitter.com/Ljf2MqzE5F — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 25, 2021



Really loved #JungleCruise, a rollicking, spirited adventure that honors the original attraction while forging its own distinct, mystical path. @TheRock and Blunt have undeniable chemistry and the @ILMVFX are truly dazzling. Doesn’t quite reach “Pirates” heights but comes close. pic.twitter.com/a5U96gTVti — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) July 25, 2021

Read: Disney Executives Skipping CinemaCon in Las Vegas

A rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney’s

Jungle Cruise releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.

Related