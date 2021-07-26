‘Black Widow’ Blu-ray Release Announced and Detailed

Marvel Studios has revealed the home video release date for their latest film.

Black Widow, which officially released to theaters on July 9, will be available to purchase on 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 14. The digital release for the film will be on August 10, with all Disney+ subscribers gaining access to it on October 6 at no additional cost.

The home video release will include deleted scenes, bloopers, and several featurettes which can be seen below in detail.

Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of “Black Widow.”

– Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of “Black Widow.” Deleted Scenes: Grocery Shopping – Natasha heads into a grocery store to prepare for her journey through Norway. After a long drive, she arrives at her destination: a mysterious trailer in the middle of nowhere. Bike Chase – Tailed by assailants, Natasha and Yelena speed through the city in order to escape their nemeses. Gulag Fight – Alexei squares up against several enemies and is quickly overpowered. When all hope seems lost, Natasha leaps in to lend a hand in the fight. Smile – The Taskmaster protocol is activated in a tense moment, and an iconic helmet is unveiled. Come After Me – Secretary Ross and Mason discover an important message Natasha left behind. Walk and Talk – Alexei and Melina have a playful exchange. The Taskmaster arrives and faces off with Alexei. Widows in Training – Yelena and Alexei awaken in captivity. Melina hands the Taskmaster vials while the Widows train. Kiss – Alexei and Melina reunite after the action. Natasha grieves over an untimely demise in the brutal aftermath. Ohio – Natasha witnesses the carefree nature of the Ohio suburbs through the neighborhood children.

Filmmaker Introduction Featurette – Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it.

– Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it. Sisters Gonna Work It Out Featurette – Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in “Black Widow.” Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings.

– Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in “Black Widow.” Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings. Go Big If You’re Going Home Featurette – Step back to appreciate the size and scale of “Black Widow”’s solo film. Shot around the world, the film balances family and drama with mind-blowing action. The cast and crew reveal the intricacies of stunts that made the film so action-packed.

Marvel’s Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as the titular Avenger. The rest of the cast is made up of Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. The film is currently playing in theaters.

