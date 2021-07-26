Peyton Reed Shares Photo From The Set Of ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ As Production Begins

While it might just feel like just another Monday, for Marvel it marks the start of production for yet another entry in its cinematic universe: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

To commemorate the occasion, director Peyton Reed shared a photo of a familiar prop via Twitter. You can check it out down below.

Having previously directed the first two installments, once filming wraps on Quantumania Reed will be the second director to complete a trilogy set within the MCU after Jon Watts.

In the film, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as the titular duo. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the characters who donned the outfits and alter egos first.

New to the cast is Kathryn Newton. She’ll be replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang in the films going forward. Fuhrmann portrayed the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors is expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conquerer. Originally, it was believed that he would be making his debut in the film, but that was before he appeared in Loki as the character under the pseudonym “He Who Remains”. Whether or not the version of the character we meet will be a variant or the actual version we’ve already met remains to be seen.

There are also rumors that Yellowjacket could reappear.

The film is expected to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Source: Peyton Reed

