Two Actors Potentially Added To Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’

Even though it’s no secret that production on Marvel’s Moon Knight is well underway, almost everything else about the series has been kept under wraps. I mean, it wasn’t until recently that the studio finally officially confirmed Oscar Isaac as the lead.

It seems as if secrecy is the new norm for Phase Four. However, it’s only given outlets credence to do a little more creative snooping. One such site is Murphy’s Multiverse. In a series of articles released today, it shared two new possible additions to the show’s cast that it uncovered as a result of such snooping: Gaspard Ulliel and Loic Mabanza.

Of the two, admittedly, there is a little bit more concrete evidence to support Ulliel’s casting. According to the acting credits listed on Hamilton Hodel’s site (the agency that represents him), the role of Anton Mogart a.k.a Midnight Man is attributed to him. You can see a screenshot from the site, courtesy of Murphy’s Multiverse below.

For those unfamiliar with the character, he is a classic Moon Knight villain in the comics. Once a petty thief, after a run in with Moon Knight that ended in him falling into toxic sewage, his face became partially deformed. As a result, he donned a mask and swore vengeance against the vigilante.

While he’s been featured prominently in numerous French films, American audiences might recognize Ulliard the most from his performance as the famed serial killer Hannibal Lector in Hannibal Rising.

Now, in the case of Mabanza on the other hand, there’s a bit more speculation. According to a few recent Instagram posts, it appears that he spent a few weeks “vacationing” in Budapest. Additionally, both he and actress May Calamawy seem to be following each other on the app. This is particularly interesting considering that Calamawy is actually one of the show’s few cast members confirmed by major trades.

Could this be a coincidence? Yes, but as Murphy’s Multiverse also points out the two have never worked together on any previous project.

Despite his acting career, Mabanza is probably most known for his work as a professional dancer. Throughout the years, he’s collaborated with Madonna, Usher, and Drake.

Is there a chance that both of these actors have joined the production? Absolutely, but being that none of this is confirmed by Marvel or any major trades, as always, we urge you take it with a grain of salt.

While Oscar Isaac recently teased that the show would be “wild,” the hype is certainly real. We’ll just have to wait a little bit longer before more official details step out of the shadows.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight will follow the adventures of a former U.S Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID) name Marc Spector who becomes the avatar for the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu and a crime fighting mercenary after discovering his statue.

The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is both the series’ showrunner and lead writer, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic) will all divvy up directing duties on its six episodes.

Moon Knight will premiere sometime in 2022 on Disney+, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse

Related