Oscar Isaac Offers A Small Update On ‘Moon Knight’ From Comic-Con@Home

With so much other Marvel content on the way this year, it’s easy to forget that several other series and films are currently in production too. One of those series is Moon Knight. While it’s been a few months since we received a formal update about the show, that changed Saturday when Oscar Isaac made a virtual cameo at Comic-Con@Home 2021.

During Legendary Comics’ panel, the actor made a brief appearance to introduce one of his very own comic book ventures titled Head Wounds Hero. However, prior to passing the mic he did not miss the opportunity to tease Moon Knight.

“It’s going to be a wild, wild show,” he said from the set, claiming that the project was still “deep” in production. You can see the full video down below. His bit is at the very beginning.

Isaac added that he’s, “very excited to talk [more about the series] in the future.”

While it isn’t the biggest update, we’d be lying if we said it didn’t raise our anticipation level for the show.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight will follow the adventures of a former U.S Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID) name Marc Spector who becomes the avatar for the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu and a crime fighting mercenary after discovering his statue.

The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is both the series’ showrunner and lead writer, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic) will all divvy up directing duties on its six episodes.

Moon Knight will premiere sometime in 2022 on Disney+, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: Comic-Con International

