Yenifer Molina Has Joined ‘Doctor Strange 2’ As Gargantos

Yenifer Molina (Detective Pikachu) has apparently joined the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This comes from a Twitter page called @DrStrangeUpdate as they uncovered the actresses role.

NEW: We’ve recently uncovered a casting detail for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS!



Actress Yenifer Molina will be portraying Gargantos! 🐙



(via: https://t.co/fGMHfnusuG) pic.twitter.com/IAvKz2TFOw — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) July 26, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the character, Gargantos was a sea-monster at the command of Naga. Naga is a Lemurian emperor who wields the mystical Serpent Crown, which gives the wearer superhuman strength, the power to read and control minds, as well as many other abilities. Gargantos first appeared in X-Factor (1986) Annual #4 and again in The Sub-Mariner (1968) #13. Both issues have the sea-monster battling Namor the Sub-Mariner.

No official word has been disclosed.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, debuting March 25, 2022, is currently in post-production and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Xochitl Gomez joins them, portraying America Chavez, a new fan-favorite from the comics. Directed by Sam Raimi (original Spider-Man trilogy), the mind-bending adventure connects to the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Directed by veteran genre director Sam Raimi and written by Loki showrunner Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett.

Related