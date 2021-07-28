Brian Tyler to Score Disney+ Movie ‘Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers’

Disney+’s live-action/CGI hybrid adaptation of Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers is currently in post-production and the project has tapped a popular composer to score the film. During a composer panel during this past weekend’s ComicCon at Home, Brian Tyler revealed that he is set to score the upcoming project.

Brian Tyler is no stranger to The Walt Disney Company as he has scored high-profile projects such as Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. His other notable credits include Crazy Rich Asians, Ready Or Not, F9, Power Rangers, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island fame and director of such films as Hot Rod. It was written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand of How I Met Your Mother. It is expected to be a meta, self-referential take on the original show. Larry Fong (Batman V Superman) will do cinematography, as confirmed by DiscussingFilm.

As we exclusively reported back in December, the official logline/synopsis for the film is as follows:

It’s been years since the end of the RESCUE RANGERS, and CHIP AND DALE are currently living a life of mediocrity. Now Chip and Dale must renew their partnership to try and save a friend from a fate worst than death: video piracy.

In addition, there is a new character in the film named Ellie Whitfield who is described as follows:

Human, any ethnicity, Ellie is a newly promoted detective, eager and excitable, the only detective young enough to have grown up with and loved the Rescue Rangers TV show. Being human, she’s much larger than the cartoon characters with whom she interacts, which is all part of the fun as she embarks on helping Chip and Dale track down the sinister Mean Dean.

The original Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers series was produced by Disney Television Animation and aired on The Disney Channel in 1989. Created by Tad Stones and Alan Zaslove, it followed classic characters Chip and Dale who start a detective agency called Rescue Rangers with their friends Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper. These detectives deal with crimes that are often “too small” for the police to handle, often with other animals as their clients.

Reruns of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers joined shows such as DuckTales, Tale Spin, Darkwing Duck, Goof Troop and Adventures of the Gummi Bears as part of The Disney Afternoon lineup in the early 90s’.

