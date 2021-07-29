First Look at Marvel Studios’ ‘Hawkeye’ Released; Hitting Disney+ in November

Marvel Studios’ next live-action Disney+ series Hawkeye has an official release date. Entertainment Weekly has released the first look at the series featuring Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye alongside his protege, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

World, get ready to meet Kate Bishop on #Hawkeye! https://t.co/CsKtzckZId — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 29, 2021

The Marvel series like the recently wrapped Loki will debut new episodes on Wednesdays beginning on November 24. Jeremy Renner also revealed to the site a little about Kate Bishop. “[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan. She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

Read: ‘WandaVision’ Writer Peter Cameron to Produce Mystery Marvel Project

The series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and if you stuck around for the post-credit scene is also tied to Black Widow. Renner returns as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, and will teach a new archer, Kate Bishop, played by Steinfeld (Bumblebee), what it means to be “Hawkeye”. Rounding out the cast of the Marvel Studios’ series are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and newcomer Alaqua Cox who will star as Maya Lopez, who is also set to get her own Disney+ series, Echo.

Not much is known on the series but reports earlier this year revealed that Clint’s brother, Barney Barton aka Trickshot, and the New York crime organization Tracksuit Mafia, would make appearances. There are previous reports stating that villain Madame Masque will be a supporting character.

Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

Related