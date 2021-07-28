‘WandaVision’ Writer Peter Cameron to Produce Mystery Marvel Project

More Marvel news is good news. Super sleauths, Murphy’s Multiverse have uncovered WandaVision writer Peter Cameron is working on a new Marvel project.

The site was able to track down Cameron’s Linkedln account and it shows some interesting news. He is set to produce an upcoming Disney+ Marvel series. It is unknown which project he will be heading, but the studio is has multiple projects in various stages of development including Ghost Rider, Nova, and Secret Warriors, the site reports at least 9 are in development. It seems like a new lineup announcement from Kevin Feige could be imminent.

Cameron was a story editor and writer on the hit WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ first series. His other notable works include Terra Nova, Carnival Row, Despicable Me, The Lorax, and The Magic Order.

We mustn’t forget Disney has two major events later this year where we could get some major updates on Marvel Studios lineup. First is Destination D23 (not to be confused with Disney’s D23 Expo next year) in November. The company will also conduct it’s Investor Day Meeting in December. However, it is unclear if Disney plans to make the Investor Day Meeting a big event like they did last year, where the company showed off some of the upcoming projects from their various studios.

