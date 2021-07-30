Hulu Renews ‘Love, Victor’ For a Third Season

Hulu has announced that they are renewing their hit Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor for a third season. The Disney-owned streamer took to Twitter to share the amazing news.

🙌 Love, Victor is returning for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/EIVAFQPBg2 — Hulu (@hulu) July 30, 2021

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda”, the series follows Victor Salazar, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Star of the original film Nick Robinson was a producer and narrator of the series. Michael Cimino starred as Victor, Alongside Michael is Ana Ortiz who plays Victor’s loving mother, James Martinez is Armando, Victor’s father. Mateo Fernandez as Adrian, Victor’s adorable, good-natured little brother, Bebe Wood as Lake, Mia’s quirky and social media-obsessed best friend, George Sear as Benji, Victor’s confident and charming classmate, Anthony Turpel as Felix, Victor’s lanky, awkward new neighbor, Mason Gooding as Andrew, Creekwood’s cocky and popular basketball-loving jock, and Betsy Brandt as Dawn, Felix’s loving mother who struggles with various mental health issues.

The series comes from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie as well. Aptaker and Berger wrote and executive produces the new series. Joining them as executive producers will be Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Pouya Shahbazian, Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Adam Fishbach, and Wyck Godfrey. Amy York Rubin directs the first episode of the series while her creative partner, Pilar Boehm, co-executive produces.

