Corinne Foxx Joins Season Two Of Hulu’s ‘Dollface’

Corinne Foxx, daughter of Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx is the newest cast member to join the Hulu series Dollface, Deadline reports.

She’ll have a recurring role in the show’s upcoming second season and appear alongside Kat Dennings (WandaVision), Brenda Strong (The Social Network), and Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars).

She’ll play a character by the name of Ruby. The daughter of a music mogul, she develops a bond with Song’s character.

Foxx can currently be seen on the Fox game show Beat Shazam, but has previously appeared as an actress in 48 Meters Down: Uncaged.

For those unfamiliar with the half-hour comedy series, it centers on a young woman who (played by Denning) who, after a bad breakup, must push through the boundaries of her imagination literally and figuratively in order to rekindle the female friendships she once had.

The season is set premiere on Hulu in 2022.

Source: Deadline

