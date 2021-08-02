Advance Tickets For 20th Century Studios’ ‘Free Guy’ on Sale Today

According to 20th Century Studios, It’s not a good day, it’s a great day, to buy advance tickets for their newest blockbuster epic adventure comedy Free Guy, only in theaters August 13, 2021. Tickets are now available for purchase at: https://www.fandango.com or wherever tickets are sold.

You can also check out this “Next Level” clip, which features Ryan Reynolds hilariously meeting… a bigger Ryan Reynolds.

Read: Taika Waititi’s ‘Flash Gordon’ Will Now Be A Live-Action Film

In Free Guy, Reynolds plays Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Lil Rel Howery (Uncle Drew), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Some of the video gaming world’s most influential figures drop in for cameos in “Free Guy,” including: Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott, Seán William “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and Daniel “DanTDM” Middleton.

Free Guy hits theaters on August 13, 2021.

Related