‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rumored To Have Found Its Namora

For months there have rumblings that Namor would be making his grand entrance into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe with the upcoming (and highly-anticipated) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Now, according to a new rumor, it seems that he might not be the only Atlantean we should expect to see in the film.

Thanks to the super sleuths over at Murphy’s Multiverse, it appears that Namora is not only expected to show up, but she’s already in the process of being cast too.

In a recent article, the site says that it recently heard that actress Mabel Cadena (Netflix’s Monarca, Dance of the 41) is possibly one of the names in contention for the role.

Murphy, who wrote the article, even points out how the actress checks off a lot of the boxes that the studio seems to be looking for in the character (age, race, build), and that she and Tenoch Huerta – who is heavily rumored to be playing Namor in the film – has been actively engaging with her social media accounts.

For those unfamiliar with the character, in the comics she is both Namor’s cousin and a crucial founding member of the Agents of Atlas.

As always because this isn’t an official report – and because not even the site knows if the character has actually cast yet – we urge you to take this info with a grain of salt, regardless of how much supporting evidence there is.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently in production in Atlanta, and is targeting a release date of July 8, 2022.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse

